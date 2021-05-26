As New York restrictions continue to ease and more New Yorkers get vaccinated, Niagara County businesses are only just beginning to reopen and return to “normal.” We might be through the worst of the pandemic, but Lockport businesses still need the support of the community to recover fully — and there is no better time to show our support than during National Small Business Month.
Like many small business owners in Western New York, the outbreak of COVID-19 left me feeling nervous and helpless because I had no idea what the virus would mean for my family, health and business.
In 2012, I quit my steady job to start my own home decor business, Tattered Tulip. This was a massive risk for my family and me, but I was excited for the opportunity to pursue my passion for helping people transform their homes into a beautifully unique place to live.
And it paid off! For nine years, I watched my dream come true as my business became a staple of the Lockport community.
As an entrepreneur, I am used to taking risks. But nothing could have prepared me for being forced to shut down my brick-and-mortar business, leaving thousands of dollars of merchandise on the shelves without any indication of how long it would be before we could reopen.
I knew if I wanted my business to survive, I had to try something new — so I turned to social media.
Embracing the online presence I had already created throughout the years, I was able to sell items through Facebook Live auctions every Friday night. At best, I thought I could sell a portion of my inventory to stay afloat for a few more weeks. But the results were better than I could have imagined.
After a few trial runs, we eventually got to a point where we were fulfilling 600 to 800 orders in a single night. We sold out of our entire spring merchandise inventory within weeks and even had to order more!
This was yet another risk I was so glad I took. By leaning on digital tools, my business and countless others have not only been able to survive the pandemic, but we are now better equipped to face future obstacles thrown our way.
I’m so grateful to the hundreds of customers who supported me and my business during the last 14 months, but it is important to keep the momentum going as life returns to normal. Small businesses across Niagara County, New York state, and the country are struggling with supply chain issues, staffing shortages, the lack of infrastructure and more. Small business owners continue to face unique challenges as a result.
LISA MILES, Lockport
