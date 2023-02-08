The mystery balloon is no more, and I believe that is good. However, all that I have so far heard has left me with far more questions than answers.
Why was the first report of this balloon made by a civilian in Montana? Why didn’t our early warning systems detect it as it traveled at high altitude from China to Montana, passing over Alaska’s Aleutian Island, mainland Alaska and western Canada?
When first detected as it entered our country’s territorial waters, why didn’t our military handle it as a sovereign airspace intrusion? Why didn’t Canada react to it floating over their country?
If it was just an off-course meteorological balloon as China later stated, why didn’t they alert Canada and the United States in advance?
Why shoot it down with a missile, thereby making recovery and analysis of the equipment it carried much more difficult? Doesn’t our military have the capability to just puncture the balloon so it would descend slowly back to earth?
These are just a few of the questions that came to my mind. You may have more. If history is any predictor of the future then I fear we will never hear the entire story. Every time a serious incident occurs, our government’s first reaction is to go into self-protection mode. Our leaders never seem to understand why their actions further fuel the fires of distrust that are already rampant in our country. Distrust of government will not stop until we see more sunlight and fewer cover-ups.
JEFFREY MANNING, Lewiston
