Chicago is "gun free" yet more than 1,550 people have been shot already this year.
In Maine, you can carry concealed firearms without a permit. Four years since that became the law, Maine is the safest state in the union.
Tell me again how gun control works.
• • •
Canceling student debt is the most absurd thing I've ever heard. Rewarding people who do not honor their financial commitments by taxing the people who do is wrong. This is vote buying at its worst.
So the "intelligent" college graduate that couldn't afford his degree wants the guy that couldn't afford college to pay his college debt?
• • •
Government-funded science said ...
In the 1960s — oil reserves will be depleted in 10 years.
In the 1970s — Another ice age will occur in 10 years.
In the 1980s — Acid rain will destroy all crops in 10 years.
In the 1990s — The ozone layer will be destroyed in 10 years.
In the 2000s — The ice caps will be gone in 10 years.
None of these catastrophes occurred, but all resulted in more taxes and regulations, and all by Democrats.
TIMOTHY PAYNE, Niagara Falls
