Last month, I tried to ask the question of why there are such discrepancies between the 50 states when it comes to the cost of education. Why is New York the most expensive state in the union in which to educate a child? And why is Lockport one of the most expensive school districts in New York state? This means, in the larger scheme of financing, we are one of the most screwed up groups in the United States.
Why? Surely we have done nothing wrong to deserve such treatment by our politicians and the deep state of academia. So, then, why?
Then it came to me in a flash: If you want the very best student outcomes you must be willing to pay the price. Of course, the answer was right in front of me!
Then, last week, an anonymous person sent me a report card with the rankings of almost 100 school districts in Western New York. When I reviewed the list, what to my wondering eyes should appear? Could it be, would it be, Lockport at No. 1? No. That's Williamsville.
As my eyes scrolled down the list, I thought there must be a mistake, but, no, I finally found Lockport — at the end. Lockport was No. 87 out of 96 districts surveyed.
MICHAEL J. D'ADDEO, Lockport
