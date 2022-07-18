Regarding the article “Solar conversation continues in Hartland,” published July 13 by the Union-Sun & Journal: I couldn’t tell, while reading about community opposition to solar development, just what people’s objections were other than they didn’t like the state telling the Town of Hartland what to do.
Myths about fire risk and noise were easily dispelled. After that, people were simply upset, it seemed to me, that community opposition was insufficient to stop a project of a type that state law is encouraging and requiring, and that benefits all New Yorkers.
The people of Hartland may not need the solar power that will be created locally. But they will get $1 million for it, and supply communities that don’t have plots of 2,000 acres available out of a town-wide total of over 30,000.
The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, stating that our power grid needs to be supplied by 70% renewable energy by 2030, is law. Especially since the Supreme Court limited the EPA’s powers, states have to take on the load of shifting us away from climate-killing greenhouse gases and onto renewable fuel.
Society has weakened since the pandemic began. We need to reach across the state to one another with helping hands. The solar project harms no one in Hartland, and is a gift to communities across the state.
SUZANNE COOGAN, Warsaw
