Regarding the news article “State solar ruling felt in Cambria, Pendleton,” published June 21 by the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal:
To be sure, residents near to coming solar projects in the local area are unhappy with the state’s latest decision, that the representative groups are not parties to the decision and haven’t brought legitimate concerns, but what are those concerns? They seem less to be about the minor disadvantages of local renewable energy projects compared to their enormous benefits, both statewide and locally, and more about people’s anger against government.
Ed Saleh, president of Cambria Opposes Industrial Solar, states that the recent decision is against the New York State constitution. That is a claim that requires some back-up.
COIS and RUSH (Residents United to Save Our Hometown) are deeply opposed to the new ORES (Office of Renewable Energy Siting) process, which speeds the siting of necessary renewable projects as compared with Article 10, which rarely allowed a project to break ground. If indeed home rule is at issue, it is certainly suspended by state law, for example the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. Plus, ORES allows and even funds the opposition to local projects.
There’s also a deep-seated resentment at the big companies that build renewable facilities. Renewable energy is not a mom and pop business. But it’s a business we need to encourage if we’re going to get out of our fossil fuels mess and onto a cleaner environment.
JOANNE SCANLON, Rush
