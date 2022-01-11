Regarding “Towns, groups apply for solar fight funds,” published Jan. 6 by the Union-Sun & Journal:
Towns and local groups are well within their rights to fight solar development, but their fears of loss of farmland to solar projects are wildly exaggerated and misguided. For farmers and their communities, solar projects are a good, not an evil.
Governor Kathy Hochul, in her State of the State address, made her support for solar power clear. She called for one-third of the state to be powered by wind, solar and hydropower, and for fossil fuel plants to be shuttered.
Solar projects offer farmers steady income, keeping their farms alive amidst market volatility and economic disruption. They’re certainly only developed on the land of willing landowners. Solar projects can be designed to improve soil health, protect pollinators, and reduce runoff and erosion. They also offer the dual opportunity of agrovoltaics: grazing animals under solar panels.
Farmland is disappearing not because of solar projects, but because of commercial and residential development. In all, if all the solar power we needed were developed on farmland, instead of the industrial sites it's generally destined for, at the broadest possible measure, it would account for only 1.8% of New York state’s farmland.
The climate crisis itself is an existential threat to farming, because of disastrous storms, warming and species loss. We need renewable energy. We need solar.
JAMES CARTER, Warsaw
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.