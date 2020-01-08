Democrats should be careful not to get way out of focus on the President's recent feat, an assassination. The target, a man who wandered freely among his masses, themselves terrorists and assassins, had assumed his own invulnerability from the fact that he held a high Iranian civilian position along with his military identity. This had been his protective armor for way too long.
The President has messed up his record of doing everything wrong, by possibly having actually (accidentally or otherwise) accomplished something positive.
No in-depth study of this president need be done to make clear to Americans what he is all about. Wars are generally started to bring people together. What he is hoping is that, after all of his bad — no, terrible — publicity recently, this action will turn the tide to affirm his reelection or, at the very least, improve his personal prospects of somehow profiting off this act.
That is about as clear and in-depth as we need indulge ourselves to describe what the President has done. The fact that he has opened up a brand new Pandora's box, which could result in American assassinations and actually bring home to this country acts of violence and suffering that we heretofore have been able to avoid experiencing, may be just the tip of the iceberg.
Our military has become, I fear, this president's Tonka toys. We must be hopeful that this mindset does not spread amongst our admirals and generals, nor infect our Joint Chiefs of Staff. Let us feel hopeful that his blindness to reality is not a permanent affliction of the president's cabinet and trusted advisers.
Finally, we must always support our fellow American brothers and sisters in the military serving this country. Godspeed and good luck.
BOB FARNHAM, Lockport
