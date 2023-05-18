When the closing of Lockport's only hospital was announced, Mayor Michelle Roman began a determined effort to contact Catholic Health officials as well as the offices of the New York State Department of Health and Governor Hochul. This was done without publicity and fanfare as Lockport's mayor isn't about fanfare; rather, she finds solutions for issues that affect our community. Her spearheading brought the emergency department so badly needed as we await the closing / restoration of our longtime hospital services.
Lifesaving is serious business. Our Lockport Fire Department having a nearby emergency room for acute transports will save time and, most importantly, lives of our residents and visitors. This is exactly what our city government is in place to do, and as a resident I appreciate greatly Mayor Roman and Common Council President Paul Beakman and the council members who voted and work for our city. Public safety must always be at the forefront, and thankfully, we have a Mayor and a city council majority that put its citizens first.
DOUG NICHOLSON, Lockport
