"Speech therapists give students a voice" (published by the Union-Sun & Journal) was a compelling article because it demonstrated the power of teletherapy for therapy for children in addition for other types of therapies. The public needs to be reminded that speech-language pathologists like Lorrina Kostuk-Madonia do such an essential job in treating children and adults for a vast array of speech difficulties.
Hopefully when this pandemic is over, school boards nationwide will see what a great thing teletherapy is for kids with speech problems.
While it is likely teletherapy will be recognized, one aspect of child speech therapy has gone unnoticed for nearly 50 years. It is a shame because so many more children could be helped if the media and the education establishment promoted this amazing benefit.
Parents of children with speech issues should know that every child in the U.S. has the right to free speech therapy due to federal legislation 43 years ago. The free therapy can begin in preschool and run throughout the high school years. It covers all the types of speech problems.
A brochure titled "Special Education Law and Children Who Stutter" is available for download on the website of the Stuttering Foundation (www.stutteringhelp.org), a site which has great resources for children and adults who stutter.
Again, the free speech therapy encompasses all speech problems, and not just stuttering. If more parents knew about this amazing benefit of free speech therapy, then more children could be helped.
ED HERRINGTON, Naples, Florida
