I just received the Lockport City School District budget information in the mail and can't believe they are asking for almost $3 million more this year than last year. The schools are closed, they should have almost nothing to pay out except for teachers' pay. All the schools are shut down, so the utility bills should be almost nothing. The athletic fields aren't being used, so there should be almost no upkeep on them. Governor Cuomo just announced that he might not open the schools until January, so that's even less money to pay out.
How does the school board justify such a huge increase? Even the contingency budget is a joke. This school system is forcing people on a fixed income to move. It's time the school board finds a way to cut spending instead of taking the easy way or, should I say, the New York way of constantly putting such a burden on the taxpayers.
JOE TONAUS, Lockport
