This is such a busy time of year: end of school, prom, graduation and the accompanying parties; festivals, open patios, music. Summer is upon us, with all of the long awaited activities! We are all trying to get our yards in shape and plan our very short summer season. It would be easy and very tempting to overlook an important primary election in our town. But please do not give in to temptation. If you are a registered Republican voter, your voice needs to be heard.
The Republican primary is very important this year in the Town of Lockport. Supervisor Mark Crocker is running again, leading a committed and dedicated team of board members including Paul Siejak and Tom Keough. This slate is the endorsed team who have been serving our town with fiscal discipline and consistent leadership for many years. Assemblyman Mike Norris, state Sen. Rob Ortt, and other town, county and state officials have openly spoken up to support them. Crocker, Siejak, and Keough continue to provide an efficient town government with no general property tax. In today’s challenging economy, this is extremely impressive and we are the only town in Niagara County able to make this claim. Supervisor Crocker, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, is a get-it-done kind of guy. Councilman Paul Siejak has served the town with integrity for 15 years and always looks out for us as taxpayers. Councilman Tom Keough, a retired Air Force colonel, provides key fiscal advice and leadership for balanced budgeting.
Mr. Crocker’s opponent is David Mongielo. I do not personally know Mr. Mongielo. I am aware of his many legal woes, often reported in the local paper and on the news. He reportedly owes more than $125,000 in back school and county taxes and was recently reprimanded by the DMV due to berating a female employee with vulgar language. (He now must have a scheduled appointment to allow for preparation for his presence in the building.) I cannot imagine that anyone would consider making an individual who conducts himself in this manner the face and name associated with our town.
On the other hand, I’ve known Mr. Crocker for close to 10 years. I’ve never seen him act as anything other than a complete gentleman. He has been a town resident, raising his family here, for the past 25 years. Many of you are likely aware that he has a son who was a star swimmer at the high school and in college. Certainly not discounting natural talent, but we all know that excelling at any sport requires hard work, dedication and commitment — values instilled by Mark and his wife, Amy. Those are the same values that Mark has brought to his office daily over the past eight years.
Please join me in supporting Mark, Paul, and Tom at the polls. (Early voting is already in progress.) Our town needs the transparency, stability and balance these men have been providing, not the unhinged approach that seems to be following Mr. Mongielo.
DEBORAH PRESKOP, Lockport
