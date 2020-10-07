Donald J. Trump has become one of the most consequential presidents of my lifetime. And the stakes in this November's election could never be higher. Consider:
Our Second Amendment is in jeopardy. On Sept. 14, Joe Biden said — and this is a direct quote — "Weapons of war have no place in our communities. We need to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines." A Biden Administration would seek to impose a nationwide SAFE Act.
The thin blue line that protects us all is being subjected to abuse and disrespect by the Democratic ticket as well. Kamala Harris even attacked our police, saying: "After the murders of Breonna [Taylor] and George [Floyd] and Ahmaud [Arbery] and so many others, it's no wonder people are taking to the streets. And I support them." The Democratic nominee for vice president called police murderers and said she supports the rioters and looters who have upended life in cities like Portland, Minneapolis and even Rochester.
Now, with a Supreme Court seat on the line that will decide so much about the kind of country we live in, about the lives of the unborn, about the freedoms we enjoy, this election is the most important in which we will ever cast our ballots.
That's why I'm proud to have used my unspent campaign funds to purchase lawns signs supporting President Trump's re-election. I'm giving these great Trump signs away free to neighbors like you. I would be honored if you would put one in your yard. In fact, volunteers from Niagara For Trump will deliver your sign right to your front door. Unlike some local political organizations, Niagara For Trump is providing these signs for free. You shouldn't have to pay just to show you stand with your President!
You can get your free Trump lawn sign by visiting my website: www.georgemaziarz.com . Quantities are limited, so please get your request in today.
Don't forget to vote on Nov. 3. Keep America Great!
GEORGE D. MAZIARZ, honorary chairman, Niagara For Trump
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.