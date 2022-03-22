Congratulations to Pam Atwater and Save Ontario Shores for exposing the truth about the state Office of Renewable Energy Siting. That truth is that local voices are being systematically ignored in the siting of renewable energy projects. Reference the US&J Opinions article of March 18.
The express purpose of the legislation that created ORES was to streamline (read eliminate local input in) the Article 10 process, Article 10 being the previous law governing the siting of renewable energy projects, that in and of itself created barriers to local input. Home rule has been set aside, local laws have been trashed!
The impacts of industrial solar and industrial wind projects are far too great to allow ORES to continue to function as it did in the siting process for the Heritage Wind project in the town of Barre.
JAMES C. HOFFMAN, Barker
