I am writing this in response to the recently published article "Newfane student decries biases in required reading piece." I disagree with Miss Woodruff's statements and find them absurd.
First, she "takes offense to the one-dimensional portrayals of Black and female characters" in the John Steinbeck novel Of Mice and Men. According to Google, "[One-dimensional characters] do not change much from the start of the story to the end. Their role is often to highlight the main character, and they typically hold a simple and small perspective about life or the situation in the story."
Miss Woodruff also noted that "the main female character isn't even given a name." Why is that? Maybe because the main character isn't the female, and in fact, the main characters are Lennie and George, and the other characters are background characters used to move the plot along. Maybe if she takes offense to background characters who force the plot along, then she should not read any stories, watch any movies, and not listen to any songs that tell stories, all of which have background characters.
As for her claims of racism and sexism in the book, she must understand that it is a period piece, it was written about the Great Depression era, in 1939. When some characters referred to the black character, they called him an "n-word". This was commonplace since slaves were brought to America and Europe. It is slang for Negro, the term for black people (Wikipedia). It can be derogatory, but black people use it among themselves all the time, and the word is highly prevalent in rap and hip-hop music. Is it used derogatorily in the book? Yes, but Steinbeck never says he supports racism or sexism. In fact, he is against any injustices, as said here in this article from The Independent website: "[Steinbeck] was outraged by injustice, poverty and prejudice, as his books make clear. He was also capable of more personal animosities, whether that was towards Adolf Hitler, his second wife or even book reviewers."
When some characters refer to the female character, they call her a b-word. B-word is the term for a female dog, but is slang for an unpleasant woman. It is used this way in rap and hip-hop music, TV and movies, and among normal, hardworking people, including high schoolers. (I know, I am one.) The word is used as an insult to the female character but she is a harlot, so does she deserve it? George says so.
Miss Woodruff complains that reading the book made her feel "uncomfortable." She should understand that was Steinbeck's point. He wants you to feel offended and willing to stop injustices. Miss Woodruff didn't complain about the mistreatment of Lennie, a special needs person. The book's main theme is the bond between George and Lennie, and what one friend goes through for the other. Lennie's death is more "uncomfortable" than anything else. Life isn't "comfortable." Keep Steinbeck's works in school!
JESSE RODGERS, Newfane
