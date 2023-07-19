Sometimes I wonder if there is any good news in the world.
Every day you hear about the war in Ukraine, mass shootings in the United States, Donald Trump criticizing law enforcement, the election results — everything is fake news or a witch hunt, and let’s not forget the deep state that’s after you.
Then I think about the song made by Louis Armstrong, “What a Wonderful World.” More people should listen to the song. Stop what you’re doing, listen and look around your world, and you will realize what you really have.
We don’t need to make America great again. Why do you think people from other countries come to the United States? We have more freedoms than any other country in the world.
But yet, some people don’t realize what they have.
RICHARD T. KUREK, Middleport
