I am writing on the occasion of yet another young man of color, this time a 13-year-old Latino boy, Adam Toledo, being shot dead by Chicago police, despite having his hands up. With this letter I urge Western New Yorkers, please pressure your Senators and Congresspeople to support the federal bill, H.R. 7120, George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020.
As you likely saw in the national news, also this week, in the city of Buffalo, just minutes from where we live and work in Niagara County, even our own local police departments require oversight and accountability. The story of former police officer Cariol Horne, who was wrongly fired and stripped of her pension for interceding when another officer was using undue force on a suspect, shows us that such oversight has to happen now.
Please, put the health and safety of Black Americans first. If you believe "Black Lives Matter," urge your Congress-critters to enact H.R. 7120.
STACEY BOWERS, Sanborn
