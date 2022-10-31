Sixty years ago, the book “Silent Spring” was released. Rachel Carson’s exposé on the environmental harms caused by pesticides spearheaded environmental action on the federal level. New York has been on the forefront of the conservation and environmental movements. The first state park in the nation was the Niagara Reservation (now Niagara Falls State Park), and as far back as 1910, voters have passed special bond acts for conservation, and later, environmental projects.
Voters will be asked to decide on the next chapter of environmental protection. The Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 will appear as a ballot initiative on Nov. 8 after the measure was approved by the state Legislature back in April. Future voters may look at this as the climate change bond act, as more than half of the funds are to be used for climate change mitigation including flood risk reduction, resilient infrastructure, and other initiatives (including funding for zero emission school buses). But also included is funding for open space conservation and water quality improvements. Independent reviews estimate that the bond act will create about 84,000 good paying jobs.
The bond act also has provisions to ensure that all communities throughout the state will share in the benefits. With funds targeted to address air and water pollution in environmental justice communities, the bond act is the rare marriage of support from community organizations, labor unions and environmental groups.
Just remember that ballot initiatives are on the back of the ballot. Please remember to turn the ballot over and vote “yes” for the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022.
JOHN SZALASNY, Williamsville
