May is Mental Health Awareness Month and your mental health matters. It's time to take action.
Beacon Center, with locations in Amherst, Buffalo, Lockport and Niagara Falls, is a New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports licensed facility that focuses on awareness and treatment of substance use disorders and mental illness and the effects it has on a person’s overall wellness.
The Covid pandemic has dramatically increased the symptoms of mental health in America. We understand it is sometimes hard to reach out for help due to the stigma that surrounds symptoms of substance use and mental health disorders. However, now is the time to act and start the hard conversations that can help you move towards total wellness. Now is the time to realize that substance use disorders and mental health disorders can impact your entire way of life from relationships with friends and loved ones, to employment and even your physical health.
There is help available. The first step is to reach out and make the first appointment. Compassion and self-care are important. Seeking help or medication is not shameful, it just shows your desire to work to improve the quality of your life.
Beacon Center’s licensed clinicians use patient centered, evidence-based therapies in a secure, confidential atmosphere that helps reduce the stress of reaching out for help. We have in-person and telehealth appointments available and offer both individual, group and family sessions and support. You are not alone in your struggle to manage substance use and mental health disorder issues.
Those interested in the program or anyone who would like more information on our services may call me at 716-602-9525. To begin services, call the Lockport clinic at 716-439-6815 or the Niagara Falls clinic at 716-282-4480.
JACQUELINE WEST, CEO, Beacon Center, Amherst
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.