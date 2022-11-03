In a recent debate, Claudia Tenney, the Republican candidate for my Congressional District, NY-24, made several claims about women’s reproductive rights in New York state. Like her far-right, extremist colleague, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tenney never lets the facts get in her way.
She said that the champion of women’s rights, Susan B. Anthony, “fought for pro-life causes” as well as for women’s suffrage. Fact: According Dr. Ann Gordon, a leading expert, “Anthony never voiced an opinion about the sanctity of fetal life…and never voiced an opinion about using the power of the state to require that pregnancies be brought to term.”
Tenney claimed that New York’s Reproductive Health Act is an extreme position because abortions can be performed “at the moment of birth.” Fact: Abortion is legal in New York only up to 24 weeks, the age at which a fetus has a chance of surviving outside the womb if it receives extraordinary medical attention. Abortion is permitted later than 24 weeks only if the fetus is unviable or the woman’s health and life are at risk. Fact: A real extreme position is requiring a 10-year old child to carry the fetus of her rapist.
Tenney claims that life begins at conception, a position without factual merit. It may be her religious conviction, and she is free to hold and practice it, but it is not a scientific or medical position supported by any empirical data. Fact: American citizens have a Constitutional right to practice their religion, but not to force it on others through government action.
Tenney made one true claim, that Susan B. Anthony was a Republican. She was a Republican, and she was proud to support Abraham Lincoln, the party’s standard bearer. But here is the difference: Anthony’s Republican Party fought a war to free African-American slaves from bondage, and to preserve our country, its democracy, and its rule of law.
Tenney’s Republican Party embraces white supremacists and anti-Semites. Her Republican Party promotes and condones violence. It incited a mob that attacked the seat of our democratic government to violate our rule of law regarding presidential succession. Tenney’s Republican Party promotes Trump’s Big Lie, and is working to deny the civil rights and the voting rights of millions of Americans. Susan B. Anthony would never recognize what has become of her Republican Party. That, I am willing to bet, is a fact.
DOUGLAS MERRILL, Canandaigua
