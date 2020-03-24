As an armchair psychologist, I have been trying to analyze the collective temper tantrum that liberals and the national media are still throwing since Donald Trump's election. I have never seen such blind hatred for one person in my entire life, but a couple letters in this paper from his detractors shed some light on this animosity which tells me it is probably a spiritual problem for them.
So far, two people have written to say that Trump supporters worship him as if he was Jesus. Sadly, they are seeing us through their own perception of what a political leader should be. Those of us who trust a deity know his first name is Jesus, not Donald. The liberals' and socialists' deity, on the other hand, has first names like Barrack, Hillary or Bernie.
What I am trying to say is that Donald Trump's election has deprived at least some of them of their god-figure, and they are livid.
Dana Milbank, a liberal mouthpiece who often has an anti-Trump article in this paper, stated about a year ago that he and many other like-minded people have developed mental problems since Trump's election. He said his analyst has the same problem, and they both thought it was funny, but I think he sounded pathetic. I had to put up with 16 years of Clinton and Obama in the White House, and to my knowledge, no conservative needed therapy for it during that time, but we also have a level of maturity and emotional stability that is seldom seen on the left side of America.
Finally, people talk about the huge ideological chasm between the political right and the left. Well, the right side really hasn't moved, but the left has moved so far over that even a liberal living 40 years ago would be shocked at how far out there they are today.
DENIS A. DETSCHNER, Appleton
