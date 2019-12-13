I recently read an article debating how conservative a candidate needs to be in order to be a good fit for Western New York’s congressional seat recently vacated by Chris Collins, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and lying to the FBI.
The party leaders are apparently more concerned with debating who best fits a party mold. The question also arises about state Sen. Robert Ortt, one of the candidates running for NY-27, who has a history of indictment himself.
Those living anywhere near Niagara Falls are well aware of the three felony corruption counts against Ortt, which were later dropped by an Albany judge.
I may be naïve, but in my political opinion, it does not make sense for Republicans concerned about hanging onto this seat to replace one indicted politician with another indicted politician.
This district has had congressman after congressman leave in disgrace. We now have the opportunity for a fresh start and several good candidates have presented themselves. I, for one, will not be voting for more of the same.
GREG MARTIN, Wilson
