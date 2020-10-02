"Thank you."
We don’t hear those words often enough lately, it seems. But for World Teachers’ Day on October 5th, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to our teachers and school staff around the state and here in Western New York for everything they’re doing on behalf of students and families through the first month of school.
It’s an understatement to say reopening schools hasn’t been easy. In some districts, it remains a struggle to reach every student through remote education because of the gaps that exist in access to technology and internet for many families. In others, balancing the needs of students receiving in-person instruction and the health and safety of everyone in a school building is not as simple as it may sound.
New York State United Teachers recently worked with the Orleans-Niagara BOCES Teachers Association to bring myriad health and safety concerns to the state’s attention and make clear to the public just how much work there is for administrators to do to make every staff member and family feel confident that keeping school buildings open is the safe thing to do. We’re fighting for those who work in and are served by our schools because continuing to err on the side of caution is the only way to reasonably approach the pandemic that shows no signs of letting up yet.
Normally the first month of school is time to get re-acclimated after summer vacation and start sowing the seeds for the rest of the year, building a foundation for learning and fostering relationships between students and teachers that are essential for caring for the whole child.
But things aren’t normal right now. Accomplishing these tasks amid all the tumult and anxiety must not go unnoticed.
Thank you.
ANDY PALLOTTA, president, New York State United Teachers, Latham
