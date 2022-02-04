Putin and Russia are bullies posturing, showing us their new modern military, building pressure on Ukraine borders, looking like threats to the world. The best thing the U.S. has going for us is that Joe Biden is our president.
Biden is most experienced in foreign policy and his participation in the U.S. Senate Foreign Committee dates back to 1997. Biden has renewed our place among allies. Biden is not a Putin buddy, a blunderer or a risk taker with the lives of our soldiers. Biden’s long-term experience is a real advantage. Biden is going to the source of issues with Putin and Russia, zoning in on illicit movement of money and dark money used to support terrorists. Hacking money laundering takes courage. Autocrats have been hit hard and global finance is being reorganized.
The Republican Party was anti-Putin until 2016. The defeated former president and the Republican Party surprised us and revealed that they embraced anti-democratic ideas. Republicans have embraced violence, are unwilling to compromise, and support authoritarian ideas closely tied to long running racial conflicts. The Republican Party has become a party of hostile radical obstructionists with no platform except cling to power.
We wonder what will happen but take solace in the fact that we now have a very experienced, knowledgeable, stable leader with integrity.
CAROL NOCHAJSKI, Wilson
