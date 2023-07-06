Thanks, but no thanks, SRI CV Plastics
At 8 a.m. July 13, at 6560 Dysinger Road, the Town of Lockport Industrial Development Agency will hold a public hearing on SRI CV Plastics’ request for a $500,000 tax abatement to build a facility in our town.
Why should this matter to you and why should you attend?
The answer is simple, in that this foreign manufacturer wants to produce PVC products and disposable food packaging containers that are made of Polyvinyl Chloride, a proven carcinogenic. It is the cause of multiple types of cancer, neurological damage and reproductive abnormalities in human fetuses.
SRI CV Plastics is offering Lockport 20 full-time positions. But, the cost of that meager employment offer is the health risk that it will expose unknowing workers to, not to mention the exposure that will pass through the air to local residents and surrounding areas. The cumulative effects on health, tourism, property values and the ominous build-up of these plastic products in our environment are detrimental to all of us.
PVC manufacturers are notorious for causing disasters because these plastics are made from extremely flammable petroleum chemicals. (Perhaps you recall the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this year. Subsequently, the entire town had to be evacuated.) Their record of past violations and fines is extensive and their disregard for human safety speaks for itself. Their sole priority is to make money at the expense of others.
Enabling this company and creating those few job positions pales in comparison to preserving the health and safety of Lockport residents. The Lockport IDA must not play “Russian Roulette” with the lives of Lockport residents. Let’s hope that when the IDA board heard the words “create jobs,” it was not immediately swayed, but rather maintains the good judgment needed to make an educated, level-headed decision. The directors must have at the forefront of their decision the crucial responsibility they have to our town by realizing the repercussions of allowing this company to base in Lockport.
We need leaders that prioritize the health and safety of residents. To do otherwise discredits the board’s judgment and disparages our town.
KATHRYN TRUSSO, Lockport
Keeping the gas on simply isn’t an option
Climate change caused by burning fossil fuels is certainly making wildfires, along with vastly more powerful storms and floods, the “new abnormal” (“Scientists call it the ‘new abnormal’,” July 3). It’s hard to know what to expect but more, worse and less predictable, with all the human and economic consequences that entails. This Independence Day was the hottest day on Earth on record (since 1979), and possibly one of the hottest in 125,000 years since the last interglacial age.
President Biden’s game-changing Inflation Reduction Act is finally working to transition us from dirty power to clean. Yet, Republican leaders keep trying to stop climate progress by blocking renewable power projects with ridiculous legislation that encourages more of the fossil fuel burning that is endangering their voters. Deep-pocketed oil and gas companies are making sure pipelines keep getting built and exploration and fracking continue despite the massive harm they bring.
Here in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul has ample opportunity to be the climate leader she promised to be, and create the most ambitious possible clean energy programs. A third offshore wind solicitation is coming up. If she doesn’t select more than two bids, she must create a fourth solicitation so that the state can meet the gas transition mandate set out by the Climate Action Council. This will give Public Service Commissioner Rory Christian the means to keep shutting down the dirtiest gas plants as he has laudably been doing.
Further, Governor Hochul must smooth the continuing roadblocks to upstate wind and solar farms. Without their contribution to electric generation, our ability to turn off the gas while keeping the lights on is imperiled. That keeping the gas on is not an option should be apparent to everybody, and our political leaders most of all.
LYNN SAXTON, Warsaw, co-chair, Climate Reality Project, WNY chapter
