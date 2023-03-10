A recent “Our View” op-ed by CNHI News Service, on the Scott Adams controversy, gives insight into their view of the First Amendment and the freedoms of speech and press.
To be clear I didn’t hear Mr. Adams’ broadcast but I have occasionally read his Dilbert cartoons. As far as the details of this story, I’ll paraphrase Will Roger’s expression, all I know is what I have read in the newspapers. The op-ed tells their version of what Adams said on his YouTube show, condemns what he said, advises newspapers to stop publishing his cartoon and repeatedly assures the readers that Adams is not being cancelled or censored. They conclude with “We have a duty to stand up for the First Amendment and freedom of speech. But we will not be a megaphone for hate”.
So, to summarize, CNHI wants newspapers to cancel a cartoon that has been published since 1989, because Adams said things on YouTube they consider racist. Apparently free speech to CNHI means you can say anything they agree with but if they don’t it is their right to work to ruin you and your business.
Now I am sure you have never read anything in a newspaper that you found offensive, but if it should happen, call their newsprint and ink suppliers and demand they stop. After all, freedom of the press doesn’t guarantee paper and ink.
As always, the answer to speech you find unacceptable is more speech not suppression or personal destruction.
JEFF MANNING, Lewiston
