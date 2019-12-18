My teenage son said to me many years ago, "Dad, we are already a socialist country." I found myself unable to argue with this statement. After all, if huge numbers of our society are receiving social security old-age and disability payments, another large number are on Medicaid, plus a progressively higher number of citizens are added to the welfare rolls yearly, then would that not be the exact definition of socialism? I had no argument.
What must be avoided now, however, is our going beyond that socialist identity into communism and then Marxism-Leninism, which is where the current figurehead president is leading us.
Presently we provide "price supports" for what we consider critical elements of our economy. Among them, the oil and gas industries have received the largest monetary allowances, with no end in sight, for many years now.
Recently farmers have been added to the price support rolls, although the fairness and equality with which the money has been distributed is questionable, with the corporate and largest of our agriculture producers receiving huge allowances and the smaller farms that now hold on breathlessly, with a fear of being swallowed up by corporate farms, getting the least and sometimes most meager of these allowances.
Price supports to farmers became necessary due to the president's move toward Marxism when he personally disrupted, then practically terminated, trade with China by adding tariffs to goods while China was still our main trading partner for farm products. No or poor planning was done before making such a drastic move, which would leave our farmers market-less for many of the products already planted into the fields. This placed agriculture into a hole before discussions were ever held to resolve our trading issues with China.
Now our farmers (and it has always been "our farmers") must suffer and scrounge and lose their livelihood because of this figurehead's knee-jerk decision-making. It's just one of many chaotic moves the president has made, skin tone seeming to be one of the motivating factors behind these unholy choices.
When and if equitable agreements are made, lifting or moderating tariffs in a fair and impartial manner, maybe then our farmers — the foundation, no, the bedrock of both this country's and the world's economy, keeping large populations away from complete starvation — maybe then the hole that has been dug and that they have been thrown into by this president, they can begin to dig and claw their way out of.
Solving problems seems to be this president's calling card and that would be great if he did not first create those issues then resolve them, many times, with fewer benefits than we began with before the problem was created.
We cannot afford to continue to leave loose this "bull" in the china shop of our U.S. economy any longer. Impeachment must be just the tip of the spear in placing control over his chaotic and knee-jerk behavior.
ROBERT FARNHAMLockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.