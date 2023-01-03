America is rebuilding after 40 years of crumbling. Economic fairness infrastructure, business regulations, civil rights, basic social safety net, and international cooperation all are being restored.
Record numbers of women recently elected to office brings the total number of women taking office this week in Congress to 124, 28.5% of the total. The total of women senators is 25, or 25%. Women still make up just over a quarter of representation despite being 50.5% of the U.S. population. Alaska elected the first indigenous and first female Member of Congress. The crawl towards proportional representation has always been slow, but progress continues.
Women turned out to protect their right to healthcare in the 2022 election. They turned to women who made protecting abortion care central to their gubernatorial campaigns. A record number of 12 female governors were elected. New York elected our first female governor, Kathy Hochul. Voters in Arizona, Arkansas, Massachusetts and Oregon also elected new female governors. Incumbent female governors in Alabama, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, New Mexico, Michigan and South Dakota were reelected. Until now there had been only 45 women serving as governors in American history, and only nine in office at one time. Some stepped into their positions after their male predecessors resigned in disgrace. Only New Mexico elected a Latina woman governor; voters have not yet elected a Black woman governor. The new governors in Massachusetts and Oregon are openly lesbian. The number of elected female Democrats has climbed over the past 30 years while the number of elected female Republicans has barely budged. Women have gained a seat at the table, however not all of the women elected will be good for the survival of democracy.
Minority representation remains low at the national level, but increased at the municipal level. A record eight Black women will serve as mayors of the nation’s 100 largest cities. These include Atlanta, San Francisco, Chicago, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, St. Louis, Washington, D.C., and Charlotte. Our four largest cities in America — New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston — all are led by Black mayors.
Gen Z (born since 1997) and Millennials (born between 1981 and 1997) are waking up, stepping up to vote and moving into leadership roles as senior leaders step down. The new generation of more ethnically diverse Democrats expect government to do more to solve problems and center on issues like climate, racial equality, healthcare and childcare.
The expansion of our political representation, reflecting the many different people in our diverse democracy, can only be a good thing unless one is reliant on the good-old-boy culture. One's gender, sexual identity, race or ethnicity should be irrelevant, but we’re not there yet.
CAROL NOCHAJSKI, Wilson
