What has brought this man to our country? Is it the absence of God or the presence of a demon? Or is the man himself a demon, because surely he cannot be a god? His presence in our domain will now "live in infamy" as a stain upon all our futures. And his actions or lack thereof shall continue to affect our children and grandchildren long after he himself is gone.
This man, who prompted the bumper sticker "Evangelists give God a bad name."
Under his influence the joke "vote early and often" is no longer a joke. How can that be?
This man, who speaks to his audience with his hands as if giving us all absolution. We watch crowds gathered around Air Force One crowding in as if it's necessary to hold each other upright, and I can't help but wonder: Is this Donald Trump's version of Jonestown?
I wonder: Can his people who stand and watch him, mouths agape as if hypnotized, survive if he loses the election? Will they become our new silent minority or will they become activists against a future President Biden? Can a new president open their eyes to the damage this man has wrought? Can he turn their heads in his efforts to carry our country forward? So many questions without answers. And, can this change be made peacefully?
Keep expecting Donald Trump to announce how he has saved Social Security and Medicare by his genocide of the elderly, by allowing this pandemic to sweep into our lives and across our land. But then, the campaign has not yet ended, has it?
Let's all stop and look at the future of democracy. Let's say the Democratic Party sweeps the Senate and wins the presidency while keeping control of the House. What then? Will every law passed by Congress and signed by a new President Biden be challenged by Republicans in the courts? The lower courts have been strategically stacked by the current president and he and the Senate are right now in the process of stacking the Supreme Court. Does that foretell that we will be ruled by a supreme court? And is that good or bad?
That question is purely rhetorical.
If we stop and consider how the man has twisted our democracy on its head then we must hang our heads and wonder: why did we not become involved, earlier in our lives, in our own democracy?
BOB FARNHAM, Lockport
