“Extreme heat is a health crisis, Columbia experts say” (published March 1 by the Union-Sun & Journal) reassures us that medical experts are getting ready to take care of us as summer heat is increasing to never before experienced extremes. But I want to know what we’re going to do about turning the flame down, now that our reliance on burning heat-trapping gases has caused us, and untold other species, catastrophic harm.
Here in Western New York, we have been spared the worst of climate change’s extremes so far. For this reason, we are likely to become a destination for climate refugees. But that doesn’t mean we feel no ill effects. For example, maybe you, like me, have noticed that your allergies are far worse than they used to be, a result of longer and more intense pollen seasons. And perhaps you, like me, have beloved friends and family who live in states that face extreme heat, drought, and major storms.
It seems to me that there’s an awful lot of talk around here about people’s personal freedoms to use gas being infringed upon, and about not wanting the government to interfere in our lives, but I don’t remember being given a choice to use clean energy instead of dirty. The government was giving lots of money to oil and gas companies to explore and drill. Where has that led us? A dead-end of paying unpredictably high fuel prices and suffering a runaway climate crisis.
I want to see wind and solar development free everybody of high energy prices, dirty air and a planet growing unfit for human life. Since 2010 I have had a geothermal system which I love. It’s quiet, efficient, and in the summer it provides air conditioning. Last spring I purchased an EV and installed a home charger. As most of my trips are under 5 miles, range anxiety is not a problem. And I signed up for community solar with NYSERDA, saving 20% on my electricity supply while using green energy. You can too! My only utility bill (save water), my electric bill for my all-electric house, averages less than $200 a month. State and federal incentives are making it affordable for you to switch too.
I’m glad for the medical professionals who are learning the protocols to care for me in extreme weather. I’m almost happier for the scientists, engineers and engaged political leaders like Governor Kathy Hochul who are working our way out of our climate mess. Assembly leader Carl Heastie and Senate leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins have to stand up with her.
The more of my neighbors and local political leaders who can understand my concerns, the happier I will be, and for our children and grandchildren as well, who are inheriting the world as we’ve made it, and are already wondering how we could have been so stupid.
LYNN SAXTON, Warsaw, co-chair, Climate Reality Project WNY chapter
