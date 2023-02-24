Based on the scary new data about the fracturing of the giant Antarctic glacier (“Skinny robot documents forces eroding Doomsday Glacier," published Feb. 20), I don’t think we can be too mean about ditching climate-destroying oil and so-called “natural” methane gas (“We’re green. Are we mean?”, Feb. 20).
I can’t make an informed statement about the global politics of pushing American-made climate-healing solar and wind products and EVs over encouraging international trade, but with the U.S. being the second biggest greenhouse gas polluter behind China, what we do here, to borrow columnist Froma Harrop’s term, will indeed be “cosmic.”
I do know this about global politics: Climate destruction of agriculture through extreme drought, and rising sea levels, estimated to happen even faster now that we know what’s happening in Antarctica, swamping coastal cities worldwide, will lead to massive climate migration and political collapse.
We have to be the meanest to the fossil fuel industry and their flaks, who are still doing a disturbingly good job of convincing governments, media and consumers that we must slow our necessary gas transition, and that products like gas mixed with hydrogen and renewable natural gas are actually good ideas. The industry’s latest idea is to push so-called carbon capture. Sounds good, right? But capturing carbon is another form of greenwashing. It would allow dirty fuel producers to keep the climate pollutants flowing, while providing them with additional revenue. And where would the captured carbon go? It would be reused as more polluting fuel and help get more oil out of the ground.
We’ve got to keep our focus on shifting as fully and expeditiously as possible to reliable, homegrown wind and solar power with backup batteries. Governor Kathy Hochul must keep doing her job, pushing for improved and expanded transmission infrastructure and speedy development of wind and solar farms.
The fossil fuels industry’s PR campaign is endlessly flexible. Next up is what I call the “whalewashing” campaign to disrupt offshore wind by blaming it for whale deaths. Ocean warming due to heat-trapping gases is blasting entire ecosystems and crushing biodiversity, including whale food (“UN ocean treaty talks resume with goal to save biodiversity,” Feb. 20). Ocean warming is whales’ silent killer.
It's wonderful, as it turns out, to hear that some whales are not singing so much (“Lonely tunes: Humpback whales wail less as population grows,” Feb. 20). Climate disruption and aggressive development have silenced so many bird species. Where are the insects we used to see? The broad range of wild animals?
Let’s coo, screech, cheep and howl our way out of our current mess by standing up for clean energy, and standing behind the government leaders who are bringing it to us. The climate vote counts!
JOANNE SCANLON, Rush
