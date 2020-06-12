I was out for a bike ride last week when I had a problem with my bike. After stopping to see what the problem was, I discovered a small wire in my tire, which caused the tire to to to become flat. I called my husband to come pick me up. My location was the corner Willow Street and Hi Point Drive. While waiting for my rescue, I was asked three times if I was all right.
Thank you to the two men at each corner house inquiring if they could help, plus the two men walking on Willow Street who also stopped and offered assistance.
My husband arrived with the van and we proceeded to lift the bike into the car. As I was in the back seat of the van trying to help, another gentleman got off his bike and proceeded to help lift the bike into the van.
With all the unrest and confusion in our world, it is comforting to know that there are good people in our lives. Thank you all. Peace and love,
JANE COAKLEY, Lockport
