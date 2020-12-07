The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our world in ways few would have imagined when 2020 began. The shutdown of economies. jobs, the sports and entertainment industries, as well as implementation of social distancing rules, have caused financial, social and cultural upheavals.
By way of comfort, assurance and sanity, many people adopted the phrase and the mindset "when thing get back to normal ..." The thinking here is that when this insidious pandemic has been lassoed and tamed, we will dispense with the social restrictions and masks and get back to life as we knew it. This apparent return to normalcy will include the complete reopening of business and the return to economic and financial stability.
Where is the guarantee that sometime soon — or any time at all — we will return to existence as it was before COVID-19 assailed our comfortable lifestyles? Who is to say COVID-19 has not changed life on Earth permanently and that a return to life pre-COVID-19 is possible?
As a Christian who has read his Bible daily for the past three-plus decades, I have diligently studied and carefully pondered the prophetic scriptures. I believe we are living in the last days and we are rapidly approaching the end of the age. In order to get the world's attention as we draw nearer Christ's return and the end of this age, God is allowing increasing adversity to afflict the earth. Whether or not COVID-19 was created to be a bioweapon, accidentally escaped from a virology lab or spread through "natural" means, God has allowed the events of this pandemic to occur across the planet.
I suspect many who do not believe in the existence of God, let alone in His son's return to Earth, will seek to claim victory for science and humanism by declaring: "Look how resilient we are! We are not dependent upon any god to rescue us from calamity! We alone must take control of our destiny. We can conquer anything if we just unite!" This will be the prevailing global mentality and this is why I don't believe things will return to normal. Ultimately, things are going to get far worse, and those with perceptive minds and open hearts will have biblical discernment to understand this reality.
Time is running out and the moment when the cup of humanity's iniquity is full to overflowing is coming quickly. Even today, we see an uprising of civil unrest in America and around the world as a new global crisis arises. There will be no return to normalcy following the fading away of COVID-19. The next pandemic, the next uprising, the next cataclysm is waiting in the wings.
During these days of great uncertainty, we can find peace and rest in the waiting arms of Jesus.
TIMOTHY PAYNE, Sanborn
