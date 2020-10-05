The recent letter from Mr. Detschner about Democrats is not an accurate evaluation of Democrats but a generalization of his acceptance of vitriolic news about people of the party that I have supported since draft time (1969) during the Vietnam War.
I accept conversation from good listeners, such as former congressman Chris Collins, until he was dismissed from his office because of bad choices. I always sent him my concerns and views about the 27th district and his staff always responded with appreciation even though my views were sometimes very socialist (for example, my view that unemployed or part-time employees need good health insurance and that the Affordable Care Act was the best public health program to date).
Mr. Detschner should think about people's character traits, such as one's a good listener, and consider the wisdom of being friendly even to people that you may dislike, as you can find peace of mind from a good "hello, goodbye, thank you" et cetera. Life is good if you try to make friends and keep friends. That has been my motto for years. Holding a grudge is very unhealthy, so I've been told and read often.
I will vote for Nate McMurray, as I feel he is the most trustworthy candidate to represent us in the 27th Congressional District of New York. I hold no grudge with present Congressman Jacobs, but I feel he changes his action in support of reelection by clinging to President Trump's shirt strings, not by acting to meet the needs of his constituents in Western New York — such as better health care delivery for everyone regardless of their employment status.
RICHARD CRAFTS, Middleport
