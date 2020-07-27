There is a trait in some human beings that their self esteem requires them to feel superior to another caste, class or race of their fellows. Their need for this seems in proportion to their level of insecurity. To them the whole concept of Black Lives Matter means theirs don’t; somehow it diminishes them in their own eyes. When teaching in Buffalo in the 1970s during busing we had to escort the Black kids out of buildings to board the buses home, to the taunts of the neighborhood goons. I’ll never forget the pleading look a young girl gave me. I tried to reassure her that I wouldn’t let them hurt her.
Have you ever noticed, when you’ve made a comment to some people or asked a simple question, they respond with “you think I’m stupid?” These are the same people who could never say "I don’t know” when asked something about which they have no knowledge or there is no answer to the question. This is why the general public trusts Andrew Cuomo and Tony Fauci, because they have the ability to say they don’t know.
We don’t observe the same self possession in the President. He is one of those folks whose perception of his own inadequacy causes him to repeatedly tell you how smart he is, or make up answers to questions that have no answers like, "when will this virus go away?" Rather than stating the fact, “we really don’t know,” he needs to say, “It will be like a miracle!”
MARK CASSIDY, Olcott
