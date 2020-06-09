The price of democracy is now playing out right before our eyes. To have a dictator in the Oval Office during these eventful times may very well begin the downfall of this democracy. His re-election under martial law is playing right into his hands as he slowly tightens his noose of racial tension and rioting around the neck of this democracy and across a once-peaceful nation, all supported by racists.
Dealing with this pandemic has used up a very high level of our country's resources. It has placed our treasury into a position of printing money "as needed." We no longer have the choice of budgeting while the demand for it is beyond any degree of planning. This president has managed to put us exactly where he has wanted: A weakened and impotent nation on the verge of collapse and a white takeover. "Nazi Germany II" will be the name of the future movie.
Do not kid yourself, patriotic Americans, because your patriotism has been hijacked. It is now called white America patriotism. Those of us who do not wish to adopt the new description will be pushed aside and this dictator's followers will finally be in a position of "takeover" by garnering those leadership positions required to make that happen. This reality show has been a mere act of smoke and mirrors played before a naive American public. It is no accident that martial law gets declared first in Kentucky, where the head of our U.S. Senate reigns supreme, and that is just the beginning in order to declare this critical 2020 election as invalid.
If we continue our foolishness by allowing these events to take place when we should be blocking every attempt to accomplish this American democratic downfall, then we have given away every freedom we have worked so hard to achieve. That includes Black and Hispanic, Oriental and every other American citizen who now proudly display the American flag.
We must not continue to follow along dolefully as this president dictates the future of white America. Is this what you want your children to learn? Is this the future you want for our — yes, our — country?
BOB FARNHAM, Lockport
