As a newcomer to the political scene, I went into a campaign cycle after receiving the advice and guidance of others who had done it before me. I was looking forward to introducing myself to as many people as I could in my community by knocking on their doors and coming to community events. I was excited to let them know how I am the confidential law clerk to the retiring county court judge and that I help her run the court on a daily basis.
I wanted to tell them how I practiced in front of the county court judge, the office I am seeking election to, for over a decade. I wanted to let people know that I was a business owner as a private practitioner. I wanted to share my experiences with them and hear their thoughts and concerns. I was looking forward to having discussions with people. I was asking them to vote for me.
Then the world as we all knew it “paused.” It “paused” just as I was getting out to collect signatures on my petitions to get on the ballot.
While I personally obtained over 400 signatures from members in our community by going out in the rain, snow and wind after working a full day, it was a drop in the bucket compared to the outreach I had envisioned. So, like other candidates, I needed to find a way to reach people and let them know about me.
I learned from talking to people that many didn’t know what a confidential law clerk does, let alone who that person is. I knew I had a tremendous amount of work to do to make connections with as many people as I could. I had to turn to reaching out to people by phone, text and mail during a time when people were concerned about their health, their families and their livelihoods.
You might imagine that I was greeted with skepticism and indifference; however, to my surprise I found that people were interested in hearing about who I was, what my experience was, and what position I was seeking in the election. We all had common ground, we were trying to navigate through a period of unknown, whether that be taking care of and educating our children, trying to figure out how to make ends meet, or how to keep in contact with our families and loved ones. It was this common experience that united us, and by reaching out to our community, I got to have wonderful discussions about what was happening in people’s lives and what was important to them.
While there certainly have been difficult issues and struggles that we have endured as a community, there is always a silver lining. We all shared a common experience that has created a bond within our community. It’s important that we take the good from our shared experiences and move our community forward together. Together we are Niagara County Strong!
MICHAEL BENEDICT, Lockport
