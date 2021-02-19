Regarding “Energy company to switch siting process in Cambria,” published by the Union-Sun & Journal on Feb. 8, I’m glad and relieved that Cypress Creek Renewables, developer of the Bear Ridge Solar project, is moving the oversight of their plan to the new Office of Renewable Energy Siting. That increases the likelihood of its being built, and that’s a good thing for our community and our environment.
The fact of the matter is that the cumbersome five- to 10-year Article 10 process resulted in barely any approvals of renewable energy projects at all. ORES and its Article 94 were created to bring us clean energy faster without shutting out community concerns. It even funds local opposition to make their point in community hearings.
If we are serious about cutting greenhouse gases, we must speedily develop renewable energy projects. Luckily for us, a new green economy brings us investment and jobs, lease payments to landowners, and PILOT funds for the community. There’s no downside to renewable energy in our backyard.
LYNN SAXTON, Warsaw
