Regarding Jim Shultz's "Is New York State coming after our furnaces?” (published April 6 ), Shultz does a good job of teasing out the thorny language of the Climate Action Council Scoping Plan, a document that lays out a pathway to a clean economy for New York in accordance with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Buildings account for 32% of state greenhouse gas emissions, mostly from burning fossil fuel. We need an escape ramp from this dangerous condition through a transition to energy-saving and inexpensive renewable heating and cooling with air or ground source heat pumps or geothermal arrangements.
Banning gas hook-ups in new construction by 2024 is critical. We must also get the gas out of existing buildings. By 2050, with major state investment, especially in disadvantaged communities, most old furnaces and other gas-burning appliances will be able to be replaced by electric ones as they reach end of life.
Neither is anybody forcing gas-powered vehicles to the side of the road. On the other hand, owning an EV is going to get better and better, and automakers seem happy to oblige. The scoping plan contains the commitment of $1 billion for charging stations and the encouragement of adoption of EVs. It must also remove barriers to the direct sale of EVs and require buildings to be EV-ready.
Going electric also eliminates pollutants from the air indoors and outdoors, an enormous public health benefit. There’s no downside.
JOANNE SCANLON, Rush
