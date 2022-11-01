Seeing the political signs about Lockport, I see some support those who deny election results. I see those who back a woman running for Congress who actually voted against women's rights. I see those same households backing her even after she voted against veterans' rights to better medical care (Pact Act). It astounds me that someone could be so blind to those who have served and also to their wives', their daughters', medical care.
Local Republican leaders would like you to forget the events of January 6; they'd like you to follow blindly their right wing rhetoric. They refuse to answer honestly about corruption here (OTB), and they never mention the patronage jobs handed out to their cronies, especially in Niagara County positions, where offices were filled by failed candidates and their families. They will flip party affiliation for personal profit. Why would anyone back people who'd sell out so easily?
Whatever your affiliation, please look honestly at what is happening in America, in Western New York and in Niagara County.
DOUG NICHOLSON, Lockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.