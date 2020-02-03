The boxes, bows and decorations are put away, but the warmth of Christmas spirit remains. New Directions' seventh annual Save-a-Christmas gift drive was successful, thanks to so many generous donors across Western New York.
We want to thank our Save-a-Christmas supporters and corporate partners, who so generously ensure that children in need experience the joy of opening beautiful, individualized Christmas presents.
We also want to recognize Evan Shallenberger, store manager at Walmart Supercenter #1909, Niagara Falls, for graciously approving grant funding for Save-a-Christmas. Lockport Walmart Supercenter #2107 and Amherst Walmart Supercenter #2210 provided additional grants, demonstrating Walmart’s commitment to making an impact and helping children in their local communities.
We received this thank you note from a recipient:
"I would like to thank New Directions and the wonderful donor that gave myself and my four children the best Christmas we have had in a very long time. When my son's care coordinator told me, we were being sponsored for Christmas, I was overjoyed. I couldn't believe I also received gifts! When she pulled up with so many wonderful and thoughtful gifts for my family, I couldn't stop crying. Thank you so much for everything and giving my children and me the most wonderful Christmas. God Bless!"
Thanks to all of you, Christmas was saved for 500 children in Western New York in 2019. Although you may never meet them, please know that your generosity made a difference to the Save-a-Christmas recipients, as well as the New Directions Save-a-Christmas committee, and that we are forever grateful for your support.
SARAH TAYLOR, chief operating officer- community programs, New Directions, Lockport
