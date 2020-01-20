In 2013, Apex Clean Energy, a Charlottesville, Virginia-based renewable energy developer, quietly began approaching farmers and landowners in the rural, pristine towns of Yates and Somerset, New York, to sign leases for an industrial wind energy project.
As the towns became aware of the project in October 2014 (12 months after leases began to be signed), a massive opposition to the project began that has grown dramatically over the ensuing six years. Not only has the opposition force known as Save Ontario Shores (SOS) grown in size and strength, both the Yates and Somerset town boards have remained unanimously opposed to Apex’s Lighthouse Wind industrial wind turbine emplacement project.
Our towns were, are and will continue to remain fully and fervently opposed to Apex’s imposition on our communities. Clearly, given the strength of local laws and our “no Payment in Lieu of Taxes” resolutions, the company is hoping that the state will allow waiving of local laws and regulations, as well as local constituent protections, so that they may overrun our towns with their unwanted and unwarranted project.
Due to our successful opposition, Apex informed its leaseholders in early 2019 that an Article 10 application would not be filed in 2019. Imagine, therefore, our collective dismay at Apex statements reported in the Jan. 16, 2020, edition of the Union-Sun & Journal: "…Apex … does not have an update as to whether it will submit an application in 2020.”
My question to the readers: If the town where you choose to live your life is threatened by an industrialization project that will directly impact your health, livelihood, property value and environment, would you not be at least anxious about these proposed changes to your very quality of life?
Now imagine that this question has hung over your town for the past six years with no end in sight, due to the developer’s self-interest and state disinterest.
This is where we are in Yates and Somerset. Enough is enough. We call on Apex to:
1. Immediately withdraw the Lighthouse Wind Project (NYSDPS Matter: 14-F-0485) from the state Department of Public Service Article 10 process.
2. Immediately withdraw the Lighthouse Wind Project from the New York Independent System Operator Project Interconnection Queue.
3. Immediately remove the remaining meteorological (MET) tower from the Lighthouse Wind project area.
4. Immediately cancel all leases and pay the leaseholders what they are owed through the end of their lease contracts.
The majority of our towns' constituencies may have been on different sides of this issue with the leaseholders, but we are all neighbors. We have all suffered through this Apex era together and they deserve the lease payments they are owed.
APEX, six years is enough. Time for you to pull the plug on Lighthouse Wind.
JOHN RIGGI, Lyndonville, Yates town council member
