We all vote for a government official based on what is the paper, on TV, in speeches and what we know about the person. When we vote for the person, we trust they are going to do what is right for the state and country.
When that official turns out to be untrustworthy, and performs acts harmful to the state/country, the voters should have a right to remove them from office.
Nineteen states have that right. It is called “recall.” That’s right, 19 states have the ability to remove their governor from office by a revote.
When it comes to the President of the United States, he was elected by the same method — from what we knew of him from the paper, speeches and TV. And, when the president becomes untrustworthy and performs acts that are not good for the country, we should have a right to remove him from office.
Impeachment is the only way we can make a wrong right. We, as voters, should pressure our senators to invoke a "recall" method.
JOHN COGOVAN, Lockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.