Democrats in New York state signed into law a plan to give driver's licenses to illegal aliens. The law allows for the state's 725,000-strong illegal alien population to be eligible for the same driver's license that American citizens are afforded. Already, state officials have said the law will effectively give illegal aliens the ability to vote. Who are they going to vote for? The Democrats. They are here illegally and should be deported and not rewarded. Why are we allowing 750,000 illegal aliens to live in the state in the first place? Wake up, people, it's time to vote Andrew Cuomo out of office.
TIMOTHY PAYNE, Niagara Falls
