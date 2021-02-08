After the riot at the Capitol on January 6th, our federal government quickly moved to protect our elected officials, their offices, their staffs, the Capitol building, etc. More than 25,000 National Guard troops were brought in for the inauguration, and a fence was placed around our Capitol. The fence and thousands of Guard personnel remain there with no dates set for the remaining Guard personnel to return home or for the fence to be removed. It has been estimated that the cost of these protections is about a half billion dollars.
I have a suggestion that I think would better handle the security issue, reduce government cost, bring our representatives closer to their constituents, and modernize our legislative process. All senators should work from one office in their home state and all our representatives from one office in their election district. All their legislative sessions would be done virtually, with the appropriate internet security when and where needed. Open sessions would be available for public viewing as they happen. No more need for our elected officials to have the additional expenses of living in and traveling back and forth to Washington. No costly multiple offices and staff.
Working from their home areas would also reduce their exposure to Washington distractions like lobbyists, the national press, and the demanding social life. Having more time with their constituents would follow former Democratic House Speaker Tip O’Neil’s belief that all politics is local. This could work at the state level, too.
JEFF MANNING, Lewiston
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.