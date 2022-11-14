A recent newspaper story showed the percent of eligible voters who have cast ballots in every US Presidential election since 1789. The highest participation rates, averaging almost 80%, occurred in the 1840 to 1900 time period. I found that interesting because in those years transportation was primitive so going to the polls often required special effort. Elections were a one-day event, ballots were paper, and counting was done by hand. Since 1900, transportation was greatly improved, and voting methods were modernized, but voting participation remained at an average of about 60%.
In recent years our elected leaders decided something needed to be done. They modernized equipment, eased the enrollment process, provided more ways to vote, and made the process more convenient. The result? Participation rates have not significantly improved, our voting systems are less secure and fewer voters trust the process.
The late 1800s should have shown us that access, convenience and methods are not the problem. Voting participation will only increase when voters value the process. Voting needs to be a recognized privilege of citizenship, a special event that is scrupulously honest, secure, confidential, carefully monitored, fool proof, simple and one that quickly produces accurate results. Think all that is impossible to do? In the last French Presidential election, more than 35 million people voted.
JEFF MANNING, Lewiston
