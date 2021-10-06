Secrets are being exposed: Facebook, the stashed wealth of the oligarchs, all the secrets of the Trump administration, U.S. Supreme Court nominees lying under oath, the list goes on. It’s all coming out, there for the entire world to see.
Candidates who lie about themselves and what they represent, and use bare-faced lies in political ads to smear opponents, must be worried that their massive misinformation Facebook machine is in jeopardy. What will they do? How could they survive?
Use the truth momentum to campaign to save democracy. This treasure trove of truth is a breath of fresh air, a boon. Write to local representatives like Chris Jacobs and insist on our right to fair and honest representation by those we elect and by those appointed to federal benches including SCOTUS. Insist that Congress make a policy that all persons working for the federal government, including all elected positions, must tell the truth. That would clean government up in record time; tell three lies in your job and you’re out! This is a sensible goal. Tell representatives they must adhere to truth if they want to work for us.
CAROL NOCHAJSKI, Wilson
