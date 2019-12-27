There’s that word again! “Racism.” Or some other “ism.” Quite frankly, I’m getting sick of hearing it used all the time, in particular with this “Green Light” law.
As we know, it is a law recently rammed through our government to allow “undocumented" immigrants to obtain driver's licenses. It didn’t say “permits,” it said “licenses.” Also, I may be mistaken, but I believe that when a person gets their driver’s license, they are automatically registered to vote.
Are you aware that in Texas alone in 2019, according to Snopes, “58,000 non-citizens voted with 95,000 non-citizens registered to vote.” Golly, I wonder who all these “undocumented” immigrants will vote for considering they are dependent on the free things that the Democratic platform seems to stand on. The Democrats are so concerned about voter fraud, yet this seems like it is being encouraged if not enabled.
I will agree that migrant farm workers are very important to our farmers and many farms might fail without them. However, migrant farmers have been working in our country for generations and now licenses are suddenly an issue? Particularly when the Democratic party is crashing and burning and they’ll need every vote that they can get.
The example given is that without a license they are being isolated from their families, homes, churches, etc. They choose to leave their communities, their schools, their churches, every year to come here and work in order to send money home to their families. I have spoken to these workers. They love what they do. They enjoy the seasonal work. They enjoy spending the winters home with their families.
The notion that getting them licenses will make our roads safer is utter nonsense! Their getting licenses will help our economy grow? How? Leave that aside for a moment and consider how much our insurance might go up for “no fault” accidents.
Have you been to the super market on a Friday night? Have you seen the long lines as the migrant workers cash their checks and wire their pay to their home country? Their money doesn’t stay here to help our economy, it goes home to their families to help their economies.
Either way, this is all moot. Governor Cuomo got his way. Green Light passed, right? Many of us believe that it's wrong. Many of us believe that it’s a ruse, just a sneaky, underhanded way to get votes. I truly hope that our county clerks will stick to their honorable positions and fight this injustice!
I know, I know, I’m some sort of “ist” because I don’t agree with someone east of me.
MICHAEL TOMAINO, Newfane
