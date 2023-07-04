Town IDA should turn away plastics maker
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) was part of the largest story in February this year. The train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, included five tanker cars of vinyl chloride (the building block of PVC) and four hopper cars of PVC resin that either burned in the accident or were later burned as a “safety measure” by unprepared state or federal officials (last I know, they are still pointing fingers at each other). The fallout plume from that accident and burn carried across Niagara County, so if your throat had a tickle that wouldn’t go away at that time, it could have been exposure to the airborne residues from that accident.
I lead with this as the Town of Lockport IDA will be considering giving a $300,000 tax subsidy to a foreign manufacturer to produce PVC products and disposable food containers. With the state adding $300,000 in incentives, it’s a steep price to pay for the promised 20 jobs. But the people hired may pay even a steeper price. Workers and nearby residents will be exposed to one of the best studied carcinogens in an occupational setting. Vinyl chloride is a Group 1 carcinogen, associated with various cancers and neurological damage and reproductive issues including birth defects.
In addition to the health risks, PVC production is a toxic operation that is notorious for disasters. Since 2000, four of the top PVC manufacturers have accumulated 245 safety and environmental violations, incurring more than $50 million in fines. All of this adds up to a poor investment by both the Town of Lockport IDA and the state if funding is approved for this project.
JOHN SZALASNY, Amherst
