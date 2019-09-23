What's about 6 feet tall and green? No, not the Jolly Green Giant — the tomato plant grown from seed and planted outside almost too late to blossom, let alone thrive.
It outgrew the supporting stake, but even though the plant was bent in half, it continues to grow taller yet after I cobbled up a taller support.
It has blossoms, which may bear fruit, while its smaller siblings have gifted me with a handful of cherry tomatoes. When I bit into the first one, the flavor burst into my mouth, as did the memories from childhood of my mother's garden.
The garden was fenced with chicken wire, which never kept all the rabbits — let alone the groundhogs, from sharing in the Eden's bounty of the 10-by-10 plot. Cucumbers grew up the fence, creating a green wall of leaves. There were two or three rows of corn and several rows of green beans. Zucchini and summer squash grew in profusion.
Another area held raspberry and currant bushes, and there were two or three peach trees. I could pick the fruit right off the tree and bite into the warm, juicy sweetness, which ran down my chin. Oh, how wonderful it was, especially because I had won my delicious prize without getting stung by the wasps who savored the sap on the tree trunk!
We feasted on corn, beans and tomatoes as they grew ripe. Sometimes we'd rinse a large red tomato and salt it to eat out-of-hand ... which was the same ripe, warm, red taste of sunshine that my cherry tomatoes evoked.
Mom would fry tender slices of summer squash, too. The crispy slices almost melted in the mouth, and I always wanted more. Zucchini was boiled, fried, baked in bread, made into boats to be filled with meat and baked, and (of course!) given away.
The real treat came in winter. As the cucumbers ripened, we picked the small ones, and canned sweet pickles. As the cucumbers grew larger, they were used for dills and bread-and-butter pickles, sweet pickle slices almost transparent in their thinness.
Ripe beans and tomatoes were beautiful in their clear canning jars. Unlike commercially canned vegetables, they retained their flavor, bringing the memory of hot summer days as I ate them. I especially liked blanching the tomatoes, dipping them into the water quickly so the skins slipped right off without the use of a knife. Removing the ends from beans without wasting any wasn't quite as much fun.
We also had raspberry jam. Even today, the seeds getting stuck in my teeth evokes the taste of warm toast with butter and jam. The currants were boiled, strained and became jelly. The jars saved for the purpose were filled, and if the sun shone on these jars just right, they glowed like rubies, edible gems.
All these memories reminded me how plentiful our produce is here in New York. How blessed we are to have this bounty! And how blessed I am to remember the past fondly.
All this because of a tiny tomato seed not expected to flourish.
NAN HASSALL, Lockport
